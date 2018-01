Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA:

* TO ISSUE SENIOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR EURO 500 MILLION‍​

* SEES INTEREST RATE OF ISSUE AT 1.25 PERCENT TO 2 PERCENT

* NAMES BOOKRUNNERS UNION LED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC, BNP PARIBAS AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

* SEES INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE AT 70 PERCENT PREMIUM TO SHARE PRICE‍​‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2AEpGZu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)