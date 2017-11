BRIEF-Cellnovo says delays prohibit optimised pump from being used in second arm of study​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - CELLNOVO GROUP SA:

* CELLNOVO PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH DIABELOOP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SOLUTION

* ‍FIRST ARM OF THIS STUDY, REPORTS VERY POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM PATIENTS AND INVESTIGATOR SITES.​

* ‍SECOND ARM IS SCHEDULED TO START BY END OF 2017​

* TO ‍COMPLETE CLINICAL EVALUATION OF DIABELOOP-CELLNOVO SYSTEM IN ORDER TO OBTAIN CE MARKING IN 2018​

* STUDY IDENTIFIED MODIFICATIONS REQUIRED TO ADAPT PUMP TO CONSTRAINTS LINKED TO CONTINUOUS REGULATION OF INSULIN DOSE​

* TO CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP WITH DIABELOOP TO OFFER ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SOLUTION​

* ‍NECESSARY MODIFICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO REGULATORY PROCEDURES, WHICH HAVE RESULTED IN DELAYS​

* ‍DELAYS PROHIBIT OPTIMISED CELLNOVO PUMP FROM BEING USED IN SECOND ARM OF CLINICAL STUDY​