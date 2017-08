June 28 (Reuters) - CELLNOVO GROUP SA:

* CELLNOVO SIGNS EXPANDED AGREEMENT TO BUILD SECOND PRODUCTION LINE WITH FLEX

* IS BUILDING A SECOND LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION LINE FOR MANUFACTURE OF ITS INSULIN CARTRIDGES.

* COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED IN H1 2018