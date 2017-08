July 5 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp

* Celsion announces completion of ovation study and provides update on its immunotherapy trial in advanced stage III and IV ovarian cancer

* Celsion Corp - ‍86 percent Objective Response Rate (ORR) in phase IB dose escalating study​

* Celsion Corp - ‍100 percent ORR and 100 percent R0 (margin negative) surgical resection rate at highest dose cohort​