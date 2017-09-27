BRIEF-Celsion provides update on Thermodox in liver cancer study

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp

* Celsion provides update on Thermodox® in the Phase III Optima study of primary liver cancer

* Celsion Corp -enrollment in Optima study is now approaching 70% of 550 patients necessary to ensure that its primary end point

* Celsion Corp-currently projects full patient enrollment by mid-2018 and 1st pre-planned efficacy analysis after 118 overall survival events by Q1 2019

