BRIEF-Celsion reports final clinical and translational research data from its ovation study
October 3, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Celsion reports final clinical and translational research data from its ovation study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* Celsion Corp says announces final clinical and translational research data from its ovation study

* Celsion says data shows 86 pct objective response rate and 86% r0 & r1 surgical resection rate in all patients treated in four dose-escalating cohorts

* Celsion says data shows clear evidence of biological activity including dose dependent increases in inflammatory cytokines (il-12 and ifn-g)

* Celsion Corp - company expects to file a next phase protocol with FDA later this year in connection with the ovation study

* Celsion corp - company also held an advisory board meeting on september 27, 2017 to discuss safety data from ovation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

