July 20 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF THE SHRINK TRIAL

* SHRINK TRIAL IS THIRD CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), TARGETING METASTATIC COLORECTAL PATIENTS

* DOSE ESCALATION PART OF STUDY WILL ENROLL UP TO 18 PATIENTS

* EXTENSION PHASE WOULD ENROLL 21 ADDITIONAL PATIENTS