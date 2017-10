BRIEF-Celyad announces new agreements with Celdara medical and Dartmouth College

Aug 4 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENTS WITH CELDARA MEDICAL AND DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

* ‍ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOOSTS CELYAD‘S CONFIDENCE IN FUTURE OF ITS ONCOLOGY ASSETS​

* ‍CELYAD TO RECEIVE AN INCREASED SHARE OF FUTURE REVENUES IN EXCHANGE FOR $25M WORTH OF CASH AND CELYAD SHARES​

* ‍CELYAD HAS AMENDED ITS EXISTING AGREEMENTS WITH CELDARA MEDICAL, LLC AND DARTMOUTH COLLEGE​

* ‍UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENTS CELYAD WILL RECEIVE AN INCREASED SHARE OF FUTURE REVENUES GENERATED BY THESE ASSETS, INCLUDING REVENUES FROM ITS SUBLICENSEES​

* ‍IN RETURN, CELYAD WILL PAY CELDARA MEDICAL LLC AND DARTMOUTH COLLEGE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $12.5 MILLION (EUR 10.6 MILLION) AND $12.5 MILLION WORTH OF CELYAD SHARES​

* ‍SHARES WILL BE PRICED AT EUR 32.35​