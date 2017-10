Oct 3 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* REPORTS A FIRST COMPLETE RESPONSE IN A RELAPSED REFRACTORY AML PATIENT IN THE THINK TRIAL ‍​

* ONE AML PATIENT HAS ACHIEVED A MLFS AFTER ADMINISTRATION WITH CYAD-01 ATTHE H‍​

* FIRST EVER MORPHOLOGIC COMPLETE RESPONSE WITH GENE-ENGINEERED T CELLS WITHOUT PRIOR PRE-CONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY FOR A PATIENT WITH RELAPSED REFRACTORY AML‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)