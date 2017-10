Aug 11 (Reuters) - CEMAT A/S:

* REVENUE FOR CEMAT A/S GROUP IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO DKK 37-39 MILLION IN 2017

* GROUP‘S 2017 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND DKK 2-3 MILLION

* AFTER DEDUCTION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INVESTMENT PROPERTY), FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAX A NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF DKK 2-3 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR 2017