Sept 14 (Reuters) - CEMAT A/S

* SAYS ‍COMPANY CURRENTLY IS NEGOTIATING AN ASSET OR A SHARE SALE RELATING TO POLISH ACTIVITIES.​

* SAYS ‍IT REMAINS UNCERTAIN IF AN AGREEMENT WILL BE CONCLUDED IN NEAR FUTURE​

* NEGOTIATIONS GAVE INDICATION THAT VALUE OF PROPERTIES AFTER TAX AND EXPENSES MIGHT BE TWO OR THREE TIMES VALUE COMPARED TO VALUATION IN MOST RECENT ANNUAL ACCOUNTS