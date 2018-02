BRIEF-Cematrix Corp Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Acquisition Of Mixonsite USA

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cematrix Corp:

* CEMATRIX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MIXONSITE USA INC.

* CEMATRIX CORP - ‍CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED THAT ACQUISITION WILL OCCUR AS A SHARE SALE

* CEMATRIX CORP - ‍CONSIDERATION PAID FOR MOS SHARES SHALL APPROXIMATELY BE $5 MILLION AS WELL AS PAYMENT OF EARN-OUT​

* CEMATRIX - ‍ ON CLOSING OF DEAL, OWNER OF MOS, ED WEINER, WHO WILL BECOME A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER OF CO, HAS AGREED TO BECOME A DIRECTOR OF CO​