Feb 22 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* NET INCOME OF CHF 144.5 MILLION FOR 2017

* PROPOSAL FOR AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF CHF 3.55 VERSUS. CHF 3.45 LAST YEAR

* FY NET REVENUES INCREASED BY 1 % TO CHF 396.3 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME, DECLINED 5 % TO CHF 283.6 MILLION

* FY COMMISSION AND FEE INCOME GREW 17 % TO CHF 112.7 MILLION