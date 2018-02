BRIEF-Cemex Sab De Cv Consolidated Q4 Net Sales Up By 4 Percent

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv:

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED BY 4 PERCENT DURING Q4 OF 2017 TO US$3.4 BILLION

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - OPERATING EARNINGS BEFORE OTHER EXPENSES, NET, IN Q4 DECREASED BY 10 PERCENT, TO US$410 MILLION

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - TOTAL DEBT PLUS PERPETUAL NOTES DECREASED BY US$209 MILLION DURING QUARTER

* CEMEX SAB DE CV - CONTROLLING INTEREST NET LOSS DURING QUARTER WAS US$105 MILLION FROM AN INCOME OF US$214 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016