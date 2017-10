Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

* Sold 31.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. De C.V., which represents approximately 9.47% of equity capital of GCC