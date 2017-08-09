BRIEF-Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc
* Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company
* Cempra Inc - On a pro forma basis, current Cempra shareholders will own approximately 48 percent of combined company
* Says on a pro forma basis, current Melinta shareholders will own approximately 52 percent of combined company
* Cempra Inc - Board of directors of combined co will have 9 seats, with 4 appointed by Cempra, 4 appointed by Melinta, together with newly appointed CEO
* Says combined company, which will be named Melinta Therapeutics
* Cempra Inc - melinta will designate chairman of combined company board