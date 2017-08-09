FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc

* Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company

* Cempra Inc - ‍On a pro forma basis, current Cempra shareholders will own approximately 48 percent of combined company​

* Says ‍on a pro forma basis, current Melinta shareholders will own approximately 52 percent of combined company​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Board of directors of combined co will have 9 seats, with 4 appointed by Cempra, 4 appointed by Melinta, together with newly appointed CEO​

* Says ‍combined company, which will be named Melinta Therapeutics​

* Cempra Inc - ‍melinta will designate chairman of combined company board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.