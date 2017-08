June 15 (Reuters) - Cenergy Holdings Sa

* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis

* Announces the co-optation of Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos as executive vice-president of the board of directors

* Kyriakopoulos and Panagopoulos will be also members of the executive management of the company

