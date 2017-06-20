FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson to retire
June 20, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson to retire

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* Cenovus president & Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson to retire

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Brian Ferguson will be retiring as an officer and director of company on October 31, 2017

* Says board will engage immediately in a broad global search for a new president & chief executive officer

* Cenovus Energy Inc - following retirement at end of October, Ferguson will continue in transition advisor role reporting to board chair till March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

