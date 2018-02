BRIEF-Cenovus in 'active negotiations' with railways to move crude

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc executives, speaking on a conference call, said:

* CENOVUS ENERGY CEO SAYS WOULD LIKE TO INCREASE SIZE OF REFINING BUSINESS, NOT SELL IT

* CENOVUS CEO SAYS EXPECTS SHORT-TERM RELIEF IN HEAVY CRUDE DISCOUNT FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE RE-RATING, GREATER USE OF RAIL CAPACITY

* CENOVUS ENERGY IN ‘ACTIVE NEGOTIATIONS’ WITH CANADIAN NATIONAL, CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS ABOUT MOVING MORE CRUDE - CENOVUS SENIOR VP

* CENOVUS SENIOR VP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE PIPELINE PRESSURE REDUCTION TO BE REMOVED IN SHORT TERM Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)