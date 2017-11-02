Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus reports solid third quarter results

* Cenovus Energy - ‍announced sale agreements for Pelican Lake, Suffield and Palliser assets for combined gross cash proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion​

* ‍Cenovus continues to target $4 billion to $5 billion of cumulative announced sale agreements in 2017​

* Cenovus Energy-‍reduced planned 2017 capital spending guidance by $100 million to $1.6 billion at midpoint with no expected impact to production in core areas​

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $‍0.28​

* ‍q3 total natural gas 851 MMCF/d versus 392 MMCF/d​

* Qtrly adjusted funds flow ‍per share $0.80​

* Q3 ‍total oil and liquids 449,055 BBLS/d versus 208,072 BBLS/d​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍production at co’s Christina Lake and Foster Creek oil sands operations rose to 362,494 bbls/d in q3 of 2017, up 136% Q3 2016

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.06​

* ‍says to provide its 2018 budget overview later this year​

* In final stages of an analysis of deep basin assets with a view to identifying non-core properties for potential sale​

* ‍declared a Q4 dividend of $0.05 per share​

