FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍sale process for Cenovus’s Weyburn carbon-dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan is proceeding as expected​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍credit Suisse and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Cenovus for Palliser transaction​

* Cenovus - proceeds from Palliser sale will be used to deleverage company’s balance sheet​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus anticipates reaching a sale agreement for Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍“we continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by end of year​”

* Cenovus Energy-anticipates reaching sale for its Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus has certain other non-core assets that are currently being evaluated for potential sale​

* Cenovus Energy - agreement to sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in Southeastern Alberta to Torxen energy and Schlumberger​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.