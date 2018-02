BRIEF-Cenovus Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.50

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* CENOVUS REPORTS SOLID 2017 RESULTS

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER DILUTED SHARE $0.70

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.42

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY TOTAL OIL AND LIQUIDS 422,157 BBLS/D VERSUS 219,551 BBLS/D‍​

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - CO BENEFITED FROM HIGHER AVERAGE FULL-YEAR BENCHMARK COMMODITY PRICES AND STRONGER REFINING OPERATING MARGIN

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - QTRLY TOTAL NATURAL GAS 795 MMCF/D VERSUS 379 MMCF/D

* CENOVUS ENERGY INC - PAYING DOWN DEBT AND REDUCING COSTS REMAIN PRIORITIES FOR CENOVUS

* CENOVUS ENERGY - COMBINED PRODUCTION AT CO‘S CHRISTINA LAKE AND FOSTER CREEK OIL SANDS OPERATIONS WAS 292,479 NET BBLS/D IN 2017, UP 95%

* CENOVUS - ON TRACK TO MEET ACCELERATED GOAL OF ACHIEVING AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN CUMULATIVE CAPITAL, OPERATING AND G&A COST REDUCTIONS OVER TWO YEARS