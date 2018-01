Jan 22 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE AWARDED STATEWIDE MEDICAID CONTRACT IN NEW MEXICO

* CENTENE CORP SAYS NEW FIVE-YEAR NEW MEXICO MEDICAID CONTRACT IS EFFECTIVE ON JAN 19 AND INCLUDES OPTION TO RENEW FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL THREE YEARS

* CENTENE SAYS ITS NEW MEXICO UNIT, WESTERN SKY COMMUNITY CARE, HAS BEEN AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT IN NEW MEXICO FOR CENTENNIAL CARE 2.0 PROGRAM