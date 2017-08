BRIEF-Centene Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.59

July 25 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Reports Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.44

* Centene corporation reports 2017 second quarter results & raises 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.59

* Q2 earnings per share $1.44

* Q2 revenue $12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.69 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene corp - june 30, 2017 managed care membership of 12.2 million, an increase of 788,300 members, or 7% compared to q2 of 2016

* Centene corp - qtrly total revenue $11,954 million versus $10,897 million

* Centene corp - health benefits ratio (hbr) of 86.3% for q2 of 2017, compared to 86.6% in q2 of 2016

* Centene corp sees 2017 total revenues $ 46.4 billion - $47.2 billion

* Q2 revenue view $11.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 gaap diluted eps $3.96 - $4.29

* Sees 2017 health benefits ratio 87.0 % to 87.4 %

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.80, revenue view $46.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene corp - q2 of 2017 includes a $0.17 per diluted share net benefit related to reconciliation of 2016 risk adjustment under affordable care act

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $ 4.70 - $ 5.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: