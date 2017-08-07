FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results and increases 2017 production targets while lowering cost guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centennial Resource Development - says ‍reported Q2 total daily production of 29,664 boe and 17,435 barrels of oil, an increase of 61 percent and 66 percent​

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍increased 2017 total company production guidance by 15 percent and oil production guidance by 14 percent from previous estimates​

* Qtrly total net revenue $91.1 mln‍​

* Q2 revenue view $75.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍increased its 2017 total company production growth target to 250 percent from 205 percent​

* Says ‍raised its 2017 total oil production growth target to 213 percent from 174 percent​

* Says ‍increasing production targets while reducing cost guidance for full-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.