November 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's unit enters fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍on November 2, 2017, co.’s unit entered into certain fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍fifth amendment increases borrowing base under credit agreement from $350 million to $575 million

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍fifth amendment increases aggregate maximum revolving credit amounts from $500 million to $1 billion - SEC filing

* Centennial Resource Development- ‍fifth amendment to amended, restated credit, amends amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Oct. 15, 2014​ Source text : (bit.ly/2lLw5Qk) Further company coverage:

