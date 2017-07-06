BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

July 6 (Reuters) -
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* centerbridge Partners Lp says upon completion of $1.26 billion transaction, syncsort and vision will be combined
* centerbridge Partners Lp says to acquire enterprise software providers Syncsort Incorporated, Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group Lp
* centerbridge Partners Lp says financing for transaction was provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Antares Capital Source text for Eikon: