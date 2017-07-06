FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says upon completion of $1.26 billion transaction, syncsort and vision will be combined​

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says ‍to acquire enterprise software providers Syncsort Incorporated, Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group Lp​

* ‍centerbridge Partners Lp says ‍financing for transaction was provided by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Antares Capital​ Source text for Eikon:

