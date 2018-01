BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy 2017 Earnings Expected To Increase As A Result Of Tax Cuts And Jobs Act

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY 2017 EARNINGS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY-‍EXPECTED EARNINGS ON GUIDANCE BASIS FOR 2017 TO INCORPORATE RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES,CREDIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE​

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY- CO DOES NOT INCLUDE OTHER POTENTIAL IMPACTS SUCH AS CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS/ENABLE MIDSTREAM‘S UNUSUAL ITEMS IN GUIDANCE​

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY-DUE TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AND CREDIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE,FY EARNINGS TO EXCEED $1.25-$1.33/SHARE GUIDANCE

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S