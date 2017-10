Aug 8 (Reuters) - CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* CenterPoint Energy Inc files to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% senior notes due 2022 - SEC filing‍​

* CenterPoint Energy Inc - Notes will bear interest at rate of 2.50% per year from, including, the date of issuance and will mature on September 1, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2wrbYYO) Further company coverage: