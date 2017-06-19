FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - on June 16, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - centerpoint amendment increase aggregate commitments under centerpoint credit agreement from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - CERC amendment increase aggregate commitments under cerc credit agreement from $600 million to $900 million

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments extend maturity date of commitments from March 3, 2021 to March 3, 2022

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments terminate swingline loan subfacility under each credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2tln7Jr) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.