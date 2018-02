BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Reports Q4 Earnings Of $2.99 Per Share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS OF $4.13 PER DILUTED SHARE; $1.37 PER DILUTED SHARE ON A GUIDANCE BASIS EXCLUDING TAX REFORM IMPACTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.99

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* TARGET OF 5 - 7 PERCENT ANNUAL GUIDANCE BASIS EPS GROWTH IN 2019 AND 2020

* ‍CENTERPOINT ENERGY EXPECTS EARNINGS ON A GUIDANCE BASIS FOR 2018 IN RANGE OF $1.50 - $1.60 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍ON GUIDANCE BASIS, FY 2017 EARNINGS WERE $3.93 PER DILUTED SHARE, INCLUDING ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF $1,113 MILLION DUE TO TCJA​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,638 MILLION VERSUS $2,081 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)