BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces acquisition of AuRico Metals

Nov 7 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.

* Centerra gold announces friendly acquisition of aurico metals

* AuRico Metals Inc. - deal for ‍an aggregate transaction value of c$310 million.​

* AuRico Metals Inc. - deal for ‍C$1.80 in cash consideration per share​

* AuRico Metals Inc. - ‍arrangement will require approval by 66 2/3 percent of votes cast at a special meeting of Aurico Metals shareholders​

* AuRico Metals Inc. - ‍arrangement agreement includes customary provisions including non-solicitation provisions​

* AuRico Metals Inc. - ‍arrangement agreement includes a c$12 million termination fee payable to Centerra under certain customary circumstances​

* AuRico Metals - deal acquisition is expected to be financed through a combination of new US$125 million acquisition facility and cash on hand at Centerra​

* AuRico Metals Inc - deal‍ expected to be accretive to Centerra shareholders, on a per share basis, to net asset value, reserves and resources​

* AuRico Metals Inc. - ‍Centerra plans to restructure its current debt facilities in connection with closing of arrangement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: