4 days ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08
August 1, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $279.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Produced a total of 195,719 ounces of gold in q2

* Increased its company-wide gold production guidance for the year to 785,000 to 845,000 ounces

* Lowered expected company-wide all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis per ounce sold(ng) guidance to $693 to $747 for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

