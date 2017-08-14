FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Centerstate Banks announces acquisitions to become Florida's largest community bank
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Centerstate Banks announces acquisitions to become Florida's largest community bank

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Centerstate Banks Inc

* Centerstate Banks Inc announces acquisitions to become Florida's largest community bank

* Harbor shareholders to get 0.675 of a share of CSFL stock and $1.925 in cash consideration for each outstanding share of Harbor

* Based on June 30, 2017 results, including impact of purchase accounting, combined co is expected to have pro forma about $10.1 billion in assets

* Based on CSFL's stock price of $23.93 as of August 11, deal equates to per share value of $18.08 and aggregate deal value of $416.7 million​

* Centerstate Banks Inc says two transactions combined are expected to result in mid-single-digit EPS accretion and minimal tangible book value dilution

* Sunshine shareholders will receive 0.89 shares of CSFL common stock for each outstanding share of Sunshine​

* Each of Harbor and Sunshine merger agreements has been unanimously approved by Centerstate board of directors

* Based on CSFL's stock price of $23.93 as of August 11, deal equates to per share value of $21.30 and aggregate deal value of $176.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.