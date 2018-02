BRIEF-Central Bank Of India Dec Qtr Loss Widens

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Central Bank Of India Ltd:

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 16.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET LOSS OF 6.06 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 60.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 60.64 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 34.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 14.86 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NPAS 30.82 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 15.71 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 18.08 PERCENT VERSUS 17.27 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 18.08 PERCENT VERSUS 17.27 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA LTD - DEC QUARTER NET NPA 9.45 PERCENT VERSUS 9.53 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER