BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017
* Qtrly net revenues increased 11% at actual rates and 5% at constant rates to $ 119.4 million
* Qtrly operating income increased 40% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to $ 16.0 million
* Qtrly OIBDA increased 30% at actual rates and 24% at constant rates to $ 25.1 million
* Qtrly TV advertising revenues increased 10% at actual rates and 4% at constant rates
* Qtrly carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 20% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Proceeds from sale of operations in Croatia, Slovenia will be used to repay debt
* Sale proceeds of operations in Croatia, Slovenia is expected to decrease cost of borrowing by additional 150 basis
* Raises guidance for full year
* “We will see our average borrowing cost decline by 125 basis points to 6.0%, its lowest level in eight years” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: