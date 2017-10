Oct 23 (Reuters) - Central Federal Corp

* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 3RD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP- ‍NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, UP 19.3 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: