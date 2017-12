Dec 7 (Reuters) - Central Garden & Pet Co:

* CENTRAL GARDEN & PET ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* CENTRAL GARDEN & PET - ‍COMMENCED AN OFFERING, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, OF $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE FUTURE ACQUISITIONS