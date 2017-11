Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central Pacific Financial Corp-

* Central Pacific Financial Corp. expands its share repurchase program

* Central Pacific Financial Corp - ‍authorized an increase in share repurchase program authority by an additional $50 million​

* Central Pacific Financial Corp - new buyback ‍amount is an addition to $30 million in planned repurchases authorized earlier this year​