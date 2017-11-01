FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Centrum Group to buy FirstRand Bank's micro finance business‍​
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 1, 2017 / 5:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Centrum Group to buy FirstRand Bank's micro finance business‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Centrum Group:

* Co gets license for micro finance; to buy FirstRand Bank India’s micro finance business‍​ Source text: [The Centrum Group, a leading domestic integrated financial services organisation, has obtained the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to commence Micro Finance Lending operations. Centrum Microcredit Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Centrum Capital Limited, will focus on providing loans to un-served and under-served borrowers operating small businesses in semi-urban areas, under the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.