Aug 2 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp:

* Centrus reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $2.69

* Q2 revenue $44 million

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍reaffirming annual outlook of $200-225 million in revenue and $150-175 million cash balance for year-end 2017​