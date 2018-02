Feb 8 (Reuters) - Centuria Industrial Reit:

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $70.276 MILLION VERSUS $49.088 MILLION​

* ‍HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $49.6 MILLION VERSUS $31.4 MILLION​

* FY18 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS MAINTAINED AT 19.5-20.0 CPU