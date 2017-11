BRIEF-Centurion Corp ‍Applies For Listing Of Shares on Hong Kong Stock Exchange​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* ‍APPLICATION MADE FOR LISTING OF ALL SHARES IN ISSUE AND LISTED ON MAIN BOARD OF SGX-ST ON MAIN BOARD OF HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE​

* ‍OFFER PRICE WILL NOT BE MORE THAN HK$3.30 PER OFFER SHARE AND IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE NOT LESS THAN HK$3.00 PER OFFER SHARE​

* ‍APPLICATION ALSO MADE FOR LISTING OF OFFER SHARES UNDER SHARE OFFER ON MAIN BOARD OF HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE​

* TOTAL SHARES UNDER SHARE OFFER 36 MILLION SHARES‍​