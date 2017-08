Aug 7 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd

* In Q2 group recorded a 23 percent growth in revenue to S$35.2 million

* Declared an interim dividend of 1.0 singapore cent per share

* ‍Q2 net profit from core business operations attributable to equity holders S$13.1 million, up 48 percent