March 9 (Reuters) - Century Casinos Inc:

* CENTURY CASINOS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $39.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $40 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $40.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT INCREASED CO’S INCOME TAX EXPENSE BY $5.4 MILLION DURING Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: