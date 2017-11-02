BRIEF-Century Communities reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc
* Q3 revenue $379.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $408.2 million
* Century communities reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Century communities inc qtrly net new home contracts increased 46% to 914 contracts
* Century communities inc - home sales revenues for q3 2017 increased 51% to $374.9 million, compared to $248.1 million for prior year quarter
* Century communities inc - continue to expect our full year 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,500 homes to 3,800 homes
* Century communities inc sees full year 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion
* Century communities inc - backlog improved 68% to 1,664 homes at quarter ended sept 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: