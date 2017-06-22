BRIEF-CenturyLink announces additional executive leadership appointments

June 22 (Reuters) - CenturyLink Inc

* CenturyLink announces additional executive leadership appointments

* CenturyLink Inc says continues to expect closure of acquisition will occur by end of Q3 2017

* CenturyLink Inc - Edward Morche, who will rejoin level 3 on July 5, will be president - strategic enterprise, Federal Government and State Government

* CenturyLink Inc says Laurinda Pang will be president - GAM and International

* CenturyLink Inc says Vernon Irvin will be President - SMB