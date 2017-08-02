FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centurylink Q2 earnings per share $0.03
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Centurylink Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc

* Centurylink reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $4.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Centurylink Inc sees ‍Q3 operating revenues $4.06 to $4.12 billion​

* Centurylink Inc sees ‍Q3 core revenues $3.59 to $3.65 billion​

* Centurylink Inc sees ‍Q3 adjusted diluted EPS $0.44 to $0.50​

* Centurylink Inc - ‍anticipates coming in slightly below its full-year 2017 revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance​

* Centurylink Inc - ‍not providing updated guidance ranges for full-year 2017 due to pending acquisition of Level 3​

* Centurylink-Sees “significant increase” in Q3 2017 adjusted free cash flow compared to Q2 2017 results due to timing of cash interest, cash tax payments​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

