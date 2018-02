Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cenveo Inc:

* CENVEO ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

* CENVEO INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MARK S. HILTWEIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 2018

* CENVEO INC - HILTWEIN WILL SUCCEED SCOTT GOODWIN, WHO WILL DEPART CENVEO AT END OF FEBRUARY

* CENVEO INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF AYMAN ZAMELI AS CO'S CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER