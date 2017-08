Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cenveo Inc

* Cenveo reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales fell 13.4 percent to $355 million

* Cenveo Inc says 2017 guidance update